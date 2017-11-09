× ‘Always looking for a fight’ – Suspected Trooper Shooter Caught on Camera

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP — The state trooper shot during a traffic stop in Northampton County remains in critical but stable condition.

State police say Cpl. Seth Kelly had another successful surgery Thursday morning.

Cpl. Kelly was shot more than once during a traffic stop Tuesday on Route 33 near Nazareth.

The suspect, Daniel Clary, was also shot. He is charged with two counts of attempted homicide.

We now have surveillance footage of the suspect getting into an argument with employees of a gas station just the evening before.

Newswatch 16 learned that Clary, the 22-year-old suspected shooter, had a home near Effort. The shootout took place on Tuesday and Newswatch 16 obtained surveillance footage from a gas station that shows Clary getting into a verbal altercation with an employee, less than 24 hours before the shooting.

“He was always looking for a fight.”

That’s how an employee at a gas station in Chestnuthill Township described while showing us security camera video from Monday evening, just a day before police say he opened gunfire on two Pennsylvania State Troopers.

Clary frequented the store and accused employees of stealing his EBT card but minutes before, the owner can be seen putting the card down. Clary puts it in his pocket and leaves the store but then Clary came back and started verbally attacking an employee who didn’t want to be identified.

“He walked back out to his car a few times. He came back in, yelling, screaming obscenities. ‘I want my stuff back!’ and he really didn’t leave until they said they were calling the police.”

This wasn’t the first issue the store has had with Clary. They say he was confrontational. He lived just a few miles down the road.

“Every time he comes in, he’s always looking to cause problems, he’s always complaining about something. He’s always saying that we kept something that wasn’t ours. It’s always like he wants to start trouble.”

And some of the other employees we spoke with described Clary as “off” and “lost.” When they received word that Clary was involved in the incident, it didn’t come as much of a surprise.

“When they released the name, we all kind of knew we knew who he was. When they released the picture, it wasn’t surprising that it was him.”