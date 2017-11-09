× A Hero’s Welcome for Veterans

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Past and present servicemen and women received a well-deserved welcome from some familiar faces at Shick Elementary near Montoursville on Thursday.

“On one side, these little kids, too much. My emotion goes too far,” said Korean War veteran Lyn Morgan.

Marine Staff Sgt. Bryan Jones is home from deployment. He’ll be able to spend this Veterans Day with his children including his 6-year-old son Ethan.

When we asked Ethan about his dad, he was clear on one thing.

“He’s a really good Marine.”

The hero’s welcome and Veterans Day program for about 60 service members was an emotional one for many.

Korean War veteran 87-year-old Lyn Morgan sat alongside World War II veteran 93-year-old Arthur Girio. The two shared stories and are hopeful the experience will also be a lasting memory for their great-grandchildren

“It was really stirring,” Morgan said. “I had to bite my lips sometimes.”

“It means a lot for our students to understand the traditions of the military and all the sacrifices that are made by our veterans,” said Loyalsock Superintendent Gerald McLaughlin.

It’s why the elementary school in the Loyalsock School District plans to hold the Veterans Day event again next year.