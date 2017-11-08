Wyoming Valley West vs Upper Perkiomen Field Hockey

Posted 11:08 am, November 8, 2017

Wyoming Valley West took on Upper Perkiomen in State Field Hockey, round one.  Lady Spartans scored two goals in the first half and held on to win 2-1.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

