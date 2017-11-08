Witnesses React to Shooting in Williamsport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT -- Two men are dead and a Williamsport police officer is recovering from a gunshot wound after a car chase and shootout in Lycoming County.

Police said Paul Heath led officers on a 10-mile chase. At one point, he pulled over on West Third Street in Williamsport and started firing at officers. That's when Officer Nicholas Carrita was hit in the arm. Police said Carrita was treated and released from the hospital.

Heath was stopped on West Third Street, about 10 blocks away from where police say Shawn Graham, 33, was shot to death.

Some people heard the commotion outside their homes and businesses.

Chris Beck works at Fisher Auto Parks on West Third Street. He was closing up shop when he saw all the emergency vehicles.

"I noticed an ambulance and a cop car and flashing lights. It seemed really odd to me because there's nothing ever down here this time of night," Beck said.

Beck did not think much of it at the time.

"Just thought it was a traffic accident or maybe someone fell while walking across the street."

Williamsport Fire Chief Todd Heckman tells Newswatch 16 two of his firefighters were coming back from a call when they stopped on West Third Street.

The firefighters heard the shooting call come across the scanner. They pulled over and put their body armor on, and then the shooting came to them.

"All of a sudden, everything took place right here in the middle of the street. Shots were fired," Chief Heckman said. "Anything can happen, anytime, anywhere. That's why we tell everyone to be very vigilant."

Police chased Heath for more than 10 miles. It ended at in a shootout in a Sheetz parking lot near Linden. Heath was killed.

Police say they're still looking for another person in connection with the homicide on West Third Street.