Water Main Break Causes Even More Slow Downs for Drivers in Nanticoke

NANTICOKE -- Getting to work and going to classes at Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke has been a challenge lately because of road construction.

On Wednesday, a water main break in Hanover Township made things even worse.

The Sans Souci Parkway was shut down to one lane in Hanover Township because of a water main break. People there said it’s just the latest problem for drivers trying to get to Nanticoke.

For students at LCCC, road work delays are just a part of the commute.

“It was horrible. There's always traffic on every road you turn onto, and where there's a detour, that detour has construction on it, too, so you're sitting in one lane traffic all the time,” student Kathryn Yakabouski said.

Students expect an extra 15 minutes of slow downs every day because of the construction.

The Middle Road exit off Route 29 in Hanover Township that many people usually use to get to the Nanticoke area is now closed.

Things were made worse on Wednesday when the alternate route, the Sans Souci Parkway, was shut down to one lane.

Even students who ride the bus to LCCC said the trip was a hassle.

“Well for me, I missed the bus downtown because the regular bus that comes, they had to go all the way around to a different route and by the time the bus got down to downtown to make a transfer, I missed that bus because I wasn't able to make that one either because of all the road construction on the overpass,” student Ryan Siley said.

The section of Middle Road should reopen late this winter. The Sans Souci Parkway is expected to reopen later on Wednesday night.