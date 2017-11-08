Volunteers Build Ramp for Veteran’s Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILMOT TOWNSHIP -- After taking a bad fall, a veteran struggled to get in and out of his house in Bradford County. But with some help from strangers, life may become a little easier for him.

For George Miller, the past several months have been difficult.

Earlier this summer, the Air Force veteran broke his neck, leaving him unable to walk up the steps to and from his home near Wyalusing.

His son, George Miller Jr. is a contractor that helps vets in need, and this time, he wanted to help his dad.

"My father took a bad spill in July, broke his neck and can't walk very well. He can't lift his feet to climb stairs, and it's very special to me that these guys were able to come out with me to help my father," said Geoge Miller Jr. of Montrose.

Miller Jr., along with a group from Home Depot near Binghamton, decided to build a ramp outside his father's home.

For most of Wednesday morning, they were hammering away, building the 43-foot ramp for easier access.

"They are making something fantastic here, and I am really impressed on what they are and what their plans are, and I am going to have something to be proud of here," said Miller Sr.

Using grant money and a little bit of elbow grease made this project happen.

"I've got a dozen associates that came out to help with this project and the months planning it, so it's a fantastic show of commitment to our community and surrounding communities for my team," said Clinton Stratton with Home Depot.

Miller Sr. tells Newswatch 16 he was surprised to see people come to his aid.

"I've only seen them going to the hardware store, going to the Home Depot, and some of them I have never seen before, but they are total strangers, and it means a lot," he said.

The volunteers expected to finish the ramp on Wednesday.

Home Depot plans to continue to help other veterans in the future.