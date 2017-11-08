Trees Planted at Clarks Summit Elementary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKS SUMMIT -- Rain on Tuesday and sunshine on Wednesday were the perfect combination for newly planted trees in Clarks Summit.

The borough's Shade Tree Commission secured a grant to plant 16 trees at the elementary school in Lackawanna County.

Fourth graders were there to learn about the importance of trees for people, the environment, and even the weather.

The newly planted trees will help filter rain water runoff, which will help clean the water that eventually flows into the Chesapeake Bay.