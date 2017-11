× Susquehanna County 911 Service Outage

MONTROSE — Officials in Susquehanna County reported an issue with phone service to the county’s 911 center.

According to officials, calls to 911 from landline phones will not work, but calls from cell phones will still get through.

If you have an emergency, call 911 using a cell phone or go to the nearest police or fire station.

There is no estimated time when service will be restored.