Science of Stretching

To stretch or not to stretch and when? Those are questions that have researchers taking a closer look lately at the way we all stay limber.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey dove into this topic with help from exercise science students and staff at the University of Scranton on Tuesday.

The group at the university explained the difference between static and dynamic stretching and which ones are more beneficial.

Static stretching is when you stretch the muscle to as far as you can tolerate and holding that stretch for 20 to 30 seconds.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Research shows that the benefits of static stretching is most effective when improving flexibility and lengthening the muscles.

Dynamic stretching, on the other hand, is repeatedly taking your joints through your full, tolerable, range of motion.

Typically, experts say you would want to perform dynamic movements that are likely to occur during your performance.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For example, running in place or high knees" before doing a 5K is best because those movements prepare the muscles for the activity they're about to perform.

If you suffer Plantar fasciitis, which involves inflammation of the tissue on the bottom of the foot, head here for some stretching ideas or here.

If you suffer from low back pain, head here for some stretching ideas.