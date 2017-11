× Part of Sans Souci Parkway Closed Due to Water Main Break

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — A water main break has part of a busy roadway in Luzerne County shut down.

PennDOT said the westbound lanes of the San Souci Parkway between Kings Road and Fellows Avenue in Hanover Township will be closed for most of the day Wednesday while crews repair that water main break.

The eastbound side of the road is down to one lane.

There is no word when those lanes on the San Souci will reopen.