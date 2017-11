× Crash in Snyder County Leaves Man Dead, Woman Sent to Hospital

PENN TOWNSHIP — One person was killed and another seriously hurt in a crash in Snyder County.

State police say Anthony Kratzer, 20, of Selinsgrove crossed into oncoming traffic along Parkinson Road in Penn Township just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

His vehicle hit an SUV driven by Felicia Kaufman, 31, of Selinsgrove.

Troopers tell us Kratzer died, and Kaufman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.