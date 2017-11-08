× Bundle Up and Chill Out: Record Lows Possible in Northeast by the Weekend

NEW YORK — Folks on the East Coast should break out their winter coats.

A blast of arctic air will roll into the Northeast by late Thursday, bringing the coldest weather of the season this weekend.

New York is predicted to have a low in the mid-20s Friday night, according to the National Weather Service. The city’s high temperature for Friday will be 37 degrees, almost 20 degrees below the normal high for that date.

The mercury will drop to 22 degrees Friday night in Boston, the weather service says, with a high in the upper 30s.

“Record low for Boston for Sat Nov 11 is 24 set way back in 1901,” the weather service in Boston tweeted. “That record may be vulnerable.”

The wide swings in temperatures may be causing a bit of weather whiplash for some Northeasterners. Sarah Berry posted a picture on Instagram of snow that’s already begun to fall in Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania.

“I was not expecting to see two hours of falling snow in Northeast PA, especially since it was 60-degree weather the week before!” Berry said. “It was perfect because the snow looked so beautiful and lightly stuck to the grass, but did not stick to the roads since they are still warm.”

Temperatures in the Northeast should return to normal by early next week.

The Midwest is already shivering.

The low in Minneapolis will fall below freezing for 57 hours, starting at midmorning Wednesday. Green Bay, Wisconsin, will experience 52 hours of subfreezing weather, starting early Thursday.

Cities in the Southeast also will be cooler, Garrett said. The low on Friday night will be 32 degrees in Nashville and 42 in Atlanta, the weather service said.