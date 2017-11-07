× Veterans Day 2017: List of Free Meals, Discounts to Thank Our Military

At the end of World War I, the armistice between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. For that reason November 11, 1918 became the official day to celebrate all our nation’s veterans. Originally called Armistice Day, it became Veterans Day after World War II.

This Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11th, 2017 (observed Friday, November 10, 2017), restaurants, stores and other establishments all across the country and Northeast and Central PA are thanking our military. Many are offering special discounts, free meals or free admission to veterans and members of the military.

Most businesses require proof of military service, and the deals include participating locations only. It’s recommended you call specific locations to make sure they are taking part in the promotions.

The following list may change as new deals are added so check back for the latest information.

2017 LOCAL DISCOUNTS:

Betty and Joe’s (Mohegan Sun Pocono)

Purchase any slice of cake or pie at Betty and Joe’s and receive a medium coffee for only $1.00 Saturday, November 11th.

Cork Bar & Restaurant (Wilkes-Barre)

To honor local veterans and active military personnel, Cork will be providing free dinners for veterans and active military on the eve of Veteran’s Day, Thursday, November 10th from 3pm to 10pm.



Domino’s Pizza (Shenandoah, PA location)

Domino’s in Shenandoah is showing its appreciation of those who have served our country by buying them a pizza lunch. Veterans will receive one free medium two-topping carryout pizza on Veterans Day (Saturday, November 11th) from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. when they show proper military identification.

Elixir (Mohegan Sun Pocono)

Elixir will offer 50% off breakfast sandwiches and coffees Saturday, November 11th.

LCTA (Luzerne County Transportation Authority)

To honor our area veterans, Luzerne County Transportation Authority, (LCTA), will once again offer FREE RIDES on its fixed route buses and present commemorative pins to all Active Duty Military & Veterans on Friday, November 10th, 2017.

Mohegan Sun Pocono

In honor of the men and women who have served and currently serve in the U.S. Military, Mohegan Sun Pocono will be providing various Veterans Day promotions on Saturday, November 11th. Our Players Services will be honoring Veterans by handing out American Flag pins, a number of restaurants will feature great discounts and winning Veterans receive an extra bonus during the 11th Anniversary Celebration giveaway!

Rustic Kitchen (Mohegan Sun Pocono)

Rustic Kitchen will offer a 20% discount to veterans Saturday, November 11th.

Timbers Buffet (Mohegan Sun Pocono)

Timbers Buffet at Mohegan Sun Pocono will offer a 50% lunch buffet to veterans Saturday, November 11th.

Wolfgang Puck Express (Mohegan Sun Pocono)

Wolfgang Puck Express will offfer a 50% food purchase for veterans Saturday, November 11th.

2017 NATIONAL FREE/DISCOUNT MEALS:



Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Chipotle

Offering a buy one get one free (BOGO) burrito, bowl, salad or taco on Tuesday, November 7th, from 5 pm to close. Offer valid for all U.S. military (active-duty, , national guard, and retired military), military spouses with ID, and veterans.

Friday, November 10, 2017

Denny’s All You Can Eat Pancakes

All active, inactive, and retired military personnel at all participating Denny’s restaurants nationwide will receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast on Friday, Nov. 10, from 5 a.m. to noon. Diners must show ID to receive this offer.

Farmer Boys

Friday, Nov. 10 veterans and active duty military with valid proof of service get a free big cheese cheeseburger.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Dine with a veteran or active duty service member on Friday and their lunch or dinner is free (free entree equal to or less than your purchase).

IHOP

All active duty and retired Veterans are invited to come in and enjoy Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes Friday, November 10.

Friday AND Saturday November 10-11, 2017

BJ’s Restaurant

All veterans and active military can enjoy a complimentary entree under $12.95 on Friday and Saturday November 10-11/2017. Guests over age 21 will can also receive an alcoholic beverage for $6. Please present your military ID to receive this offer.

Friday/Saturday/Sunday November 10, 11, 12, 2017

Spaghetti Warehouse Buy 1 Get 1 Free Meal

Receive a special “buy one entree, get one free” coupon offer and they are encouraging its guests to “invite a veteran to lunch or dinner.” Coupon can be redeemed from Friday, November 10 through Sunday, November 12. The coupon will be available on the Spaghetti Warehouse website on Nov. 3rd, and can be printed or presented by mobile phone.

Saturday November 11, 2017

Applebee’s

Veterans and Active Duty Military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veteran’s Day. Provide proof of service required.

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar

This Veterans Day, Saturday November 11, 2017 get a free soft, buffalo or crab pretzel.

Back Yard Burgers

Military veterans with valid ID, and active duty servicemembers in uniform, can enjoy a free ‘Classic Burger’ on Veterans Day 2017.

Baker’s Square Free Breakfast

Veterans and active duty get a complimentary breakfast on Veterans Day at participating locations. Choose between Buttermilk Pancakes, three slices of French Toast or a Belgian Waffle.

Bar Louie

Vets and active military receive a free flatbread or burger on Saturday, November 11th.

Black Angus Steakhouse

11/11/17 from open to 3 pm, all veterans and active duty personnel will receive a free Top Sirloin Steak Dinner, with mashed potatoes, broccoli with garlic butter and a non-alcoholic beverage.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans Restaurants are offering free select menu items to Veterans and Active Duty Military on Veterans Day, Sat., Nov. 11. Menu items include: Stack of Hotcakes (Buttermilk or Multigrain), Fresh Baked Brioche French Toast, Country Biscuit Breakfast, Mini Sampler Breakfast, Farm Boy Sandwich, and Country Fried Steak Dinner.

Bonanza Steakhouse

On Veterans Day, all former and current military service men and women enjoy a free buffet (beverage not included), at all participating Bonanza Steakhouses. Contact your local Bonanza for more details.

Bruegger’s Bagels

U.S. Military Veterans and active military members who show ID and proof of service can receive a Free Small Drip Coffee. No purchase necessary.

California Pizza Kitchen

On Veterans Day, all veterans or active duty military personnel will be able to select a free entree from a special Veterans Day menu including pizza, salads and pasta. Please come in uniform or bring your military ID or other proof of service.

Cattlemens Steakhouse

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11th, Cattlemens Steakhouse is inviting all active, inactive, and retired military personal to enjoy a complimentary 8 oz. Sirloin Steak dinner.

Chevys Fresh Mex

On Veterans Day from 11am to 10pm, Chevys Fresh Mex will offer a complimentary Fresh Mex 3-Item combo to all active and veteran military personnel.

Chuck E. Cheese

To thank service members past and present, on Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11, Chuck E. Cheese’s will be offering one free personal pizza to all active and retired military members at participating stores nationwide. Promo code #5500.

Cicis Pizza

Free pizza buffet if you show a valid Military ID.

Cotton Patch Cafe

Veterans and active duty may enjoy a free Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, 2017.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Veterans receive a complimentary Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake dessert to veterans and an opportunity for guests to make purchases that support Operation Homefront. Veterans Day only.

Dunkin’ Donuts

On November 11, Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary

Famous Dave’s

On Nov. 11, in honor of Veteran’s Day all former and current military personnel will receive a free two meat Combo.

Friendly’s Free Breakfast, Lunch or Dinner

Friendly’s is treating veterans and active military, with a valid military ID or honorable discharge card, to a free dine-in breakfast, lunch or dinner from select menus on Veteran’s Day 11-11-2017.

Gatti’s Pizza

Veterans and active military members with ID will receive a free buffet, or a free medium 1-topping pizza for carryout.

Green Mill Restaurant and Bar

Veterans and Active Duty Military will receive a free lunch or dinner dine-in meal at participating locations on Veterans Day. Must show proof of service, and beverages and gratuity are not included in free meal.

Hickory Tavern

50% off of a special Veterans Day menu for Veterans and Active Duty Military on Veterans day 11/11/17.

Hooters Free Meal

Hooters invites all veterans and current servicemen and women to a Hooters Veterans Day free meal from their select Veterans Day menu by presenting a military ID or proof of service at participating Hooters locations across the country on 11-11.

Hy-Vee Free Breakfast

Hy-Vee is providing a free breakfast buffet for veterans during regular breakfast hours on Veterans Day.

K&W Cafeteria

Free meal that includes choice of entrée, two vegetables, bread and beverage, with the presentation of your military ID on Veterans Day. Offer valid from 11a.m. to closing.

Krystal

On Veterans Day, all active and retired military can receive a complimentary sausage biscuit during breakfast hours (6am – 11am).

Little Caesars Pizza

On Saturday, November 11, from 11am to 2pm, veterans and active military members can receive a free $5 HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo.

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que

On Veterans Day, active and former military can enjoy a complimentary dessert, and a 20% discount with proof of service. Veterans receive 20% off the entire month of November for ‘Military Family Month.’

Macaroni Grill

Free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti entrée this Veteran’s Day, Saturday, November 11th to all veterans and active military.

Main Event Bowling

Veterans and active duty military members can enjoy a free entree plus a $10 FUNcard from open to 5 pm on Saturday, November 11th. Offer also includes free shoe rental for veteran and four guests.

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

Margaritas is offering complimentary entrees to all veterans and active members of the military, as well as their significant others this Veterans Day.

Max & Erma’s Free Cheeseburger Combo Meal with Dessert

On Veterans Day, participating Max & Erma’s locations are celebrating veterans and active military personnel with a free cheeseburger, endless fries and a fountain drink.

Menchie’s Free Frozen Yogurt

On Veterans Day, all Veterans and military personnel with a military ID or dressed in uniform will receive a free six ounce frozen yogurt any time of day on Veterans Day 11.11. Show a valid ID or be in uniform to receive.

Mimi’s Cafe

U.S. Veterans or active duty military personnel can select food items from a special menu on Veteran’s Day 2017 for free. Drink purchase is required. Please show proof of military service.

Mission BBQ

Veterans and active duty will receive a free sandwich and slice of cake (while supplies lasts) on Veterans Day, 11/11/17.

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub

On 11/11 from 11am – 4pm, Veterans and active military can receive a free lunch from our 9 Real Size Entrées for $9.99 Menu with the purchase of any entrée.

On The Border Free Entree

This Veterans Day, all veterans and active duty military will receive a free combo meal at OTB’s. The meal is from the”Create Your Own Combo menu,” which is a “choose 2” or “choose 3” menu.

Outback Steakhouse Free Bloomin’ Onion® and a beverage

All active, retired military and veterans get a free Bloomin’ Onion® and a beverage on Veterans Day. Must have valid identification. Additionally, November 12 through November 16, military members will receive 20% off their check and, beginning November 17, Military, Fire and Police heroes will receive 10% off their check.

Ponderosa Steakhouses

From 4pm-close on Veterans Day, all former and current military service men and women enjoy a free buffet (beverage not included) from participating Ponderosa locations. Contact your local Ponderosa for more details.

Rock & Brews

Rock & Brews is offering all active duty military, veterans, and first responders a complimentary meal on Veteran’s Day at any Rock & Brews location nationwide.

Red Lobster

To thank Veterans, active duty military and reservists, Red Lobster will offer a free appetizer or dessert from their select Veterans Day menu. To receive offer, show a valid military ID on Saturday, November 11th.

Red Robin

All Veterans and Active Duty Military get a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Veterans Day 11/11.

Rib Crib

Veterans and active military service members can choose a free meal from RibCrib’s Menu of Honor that includes a choice of two meats and two sides, including their slow-smoked meats and award-winning St. Louis spare ribs.

Ruby’s Diner

Saturday, November 11, 2017, all veterans and active duty members of the military are invited to enjoy a Ruby’s adult entrée on the house.

Ruby Tuesday

This Veterans Day, all former and active duty service members of the military can enjoy a free appetizer.

Shari’s Café

Free pancake breakfast for all current and former military on Veterans Day, November 11th.

Shoney’s Offers Free All You Care to Eat Breakfast

Shoney’s says ‘Thank You’ to America’s heroes by offering a free All You Care To Eat breakfast, to all Veterans and Active Duty Military members on Veterans Day from 6am – 11 am.

Sizzler Free Lunch

Sizzler is proud to honor and celebrate United States veterans and active-duty military personnel with a free lunch and beverage before 4 p.m. on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2017.

Texas Roadhouse

On Saturday November 11th, select from a free special veterans lunch menu including a beverage and sides.

TGI Fridays Free Lunch

Guests who show valid military ID can enjoy a free lunch menu item up to $12. This offer is valid on Saturday, November 11th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time.

Village Inn Free Breakfast

All who have served get a free Inn-Credible V.I.B. breakfast on Veterans Day.

Wienerschnitzel

On Veterans Day, 11/11, Wienerschnitzel offers a free Chili Dog with a small fry and a small pepsi to Veterans and Active Duty Servicemembers. Bring your military ID or dress in a uniform.

Wild Wing Cafe

Military veterans, retirees, and active duty are offered a complimentary meal. Veteran may choose from any Awesome Salad, Wild Wrap, Beefy Burger or Chicken Sandwich. Please show proof of military service. Valid all day on 11.11 at participating locations.

World of Beer

On November 11th, all veterans and current servicemen and servicewomen may enjoy a free select draught beer (where legal) or $5 off their check.

Sunday, November 12, 2017

Centraarchy Restaurants

On Sunday, November 12 CentraArchy Restaurants are showing their gratitude by honoring veterans and active duty military service members with a free entrée. Includes California Dreaming, New York Prime, Chophouse ’47, The Tavern at Phipps, Carolina Roadhouse, Joey D’s Oak Room, Burro Loco, Gulfstream Cafe, Chophouse New Orleans.

Monday, November 13, 2017

Golden Corral

On Monday, November 13th, 2017 from 5 PM to 9 PM, Golden Corral offers a free sit-in “thank you” dinner for Military veterans, retirees, and active duty members.

Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Country Cookin

Active, reserve, and retired military personnel receive a free meal on Tuesday, November 14 from 2 PM – 8 PM.

November (entire month)

Eat’nPark

All active and former United States military personnel will receive a special 10% discount for the entire month of November.

2017 NATIONAL RETAIL DISCOUNTS:

Oakley

Oakley standard issue is the official site for military and first responders. In honor of Veterans Day get an extra 10% off all eyewear on November 11th and 12th 2017. Shop Now!

American Family Care

Free flu shots on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11.

Army & Air Force Exchange Service

Get Veterans Day deals on many items, including gift items from Nov. 10 to Nov. 16. Plus, starting on Veterans Day veterans can shop the exchanges online. Sign up now!

Army Corp of Engineers Recreation Areas

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is waiving all day use fees at more than 2,800 recreation areas nationwide this Veterans Day. This waiver is available to all veterans, active and reserve component service members, and their families. Only verbal confirmation of service is required.

Bed and Breakfast Inns in the U.S. and Canada

Get a free stay with the 7th Annual B&Bs for Vets military specials. See site for participating B & Bs.

Brides Across America Free Wedding Gown Events

During the month of November Brides Across America is partnering with bridal salons across the nation to giveaway wedding dresses to qualified military brides. All military brides must pre-register online.

Cabela’s Hometown Heroes

There is a 5% discount is for Military Personnel (active and retired military, active reservists and VA recipients) plus Law-Enforcement, Firefighters and Emergency Medical Service personnel (EMS) with proof of service. Cabela’s is hosting Hometown Heroes events. Check individual store events for Veterans Day activities and possible additional discounts.

Carnival Cruise Line

A special booking promotion for active and retired military personnel from Nov. 3-14, 2017, provides a $50 onboard credit per cabin plus a two-category upgrade and reduced deposits from $99 per person

Chugwater Chili

Active Military, Veterans, and First Responders can receive a 25% discount on Chugwater Chili products and gift baskets. Valid only on November 11, 2017. Use promo code “VeteransLoveChili” at checkout.

Dollar General 11% Discount

11% off total purchase in-store or online on Veterans Day for veterans and active military and their family members. Shop online with promo code VET17. Valid for participating locations and on qualifying purchases.

Enterprise Car Sales

November 1 – 30, 2017, all active U.S. military, veterans and dependents, will have included in their used vehicle purchase from Enterprise Car Sales, a Firestone prepaid maintenance package valued at $300.

Free Car Wash

All veterans and service personnel get a free car wash at participating locations. Every year Grace For Vets, a non-profit organization, unites the car wash industry in 4 countries (U.S., Canada, New Zealand, Australia) with this program.

Free Hair Cut

While too many to list, many local hair clip and barber shops offer free hair cuts on Veterans Day to Veterans and active duty armed forces members. Call stores in your local area to confirm.

Free Oil Change

Oil changes are free to Veterans and active duty armed forces members at many participating local oil change centers including participating name brand oil service centers. Call stores in your local area to confirm. Many are offering the free oil change for several days around Veterans Day.

Goodwill

Get 50% off all donated apparel with a valid military ID.

Great Clips Free Haircut

On Veterans Day, customers who come in for a haircut at any U.S. Great Clips salon will receive a free haircut card to give to an active/inactive/retired military member of any branch, including the National Guard. Veterans can also visit any U.S. Great Clips salon on November 11 to get either a free haircut that day or to pick up a free haircut card to use later. Haircuts are redeemable until Dec. 31.

Home Depot

A 10% discount is also offered to all other military veterans on Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day and Veterans Day.

Lowes Home Improvement

Lowes offers 10% off to all veterans and active duty service members every day by signing up for a MyLowes card (not a credit card). We list Lowes here since this is a recent change where Veterans Day used to be one of the few days a year when the 10% discount was offered.

Main Event Bowling

Veterans and active duty military members can enjoy a free entree plus a $10 FUNcard from open to 5 pm on Saturday, November 11th. Offer also includes free shoe rental for veteran and four guests.

Meineke

October 14th to November 11th, receive up to 45% off select services at participating Meineke locations.

Publix

Active and retired military personnel and family members receive a 10 percent discount on Veteran’s Day. Proof of service required.

Rack Room Shoes

Military personnel and dependents get 10% off their entire purchase on Veterans Day, Memorial Day and 4th of July.

Red Roof Inn 40%

Red Roof is offering any active duty or retired military members 40 percent off their room rate when they book between November 1 and November 22 with its Home for the Holidays Discount—and that’s good for stays through the end of February 2018. The brand is also offering 1,000 free nights to military members and their families through the Military Ticket Program.

Seaworld Parks & Entertainment Veterans Discount

Veterans and Active Duty military receive location-based discounts or free admission. Veterans promotion includes SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, SeaWorld San Diego, Busch Gardens Tampa, Busch Gardens Williamsburg, and Sesame Place Langhorne. The program does not include Discovery Cove® in Orlando or Aquatica, SeaWorld’s WaterparkTM.

ScrubaDub

All Veterans and Active Service Personnel can wash their cars free at any of 17 participating ScrubaDub tunnel car wash locations in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island on Saturday, November 11th, 2017.

Sleep Number Military Discount

Sleep Number is providing exclusive offers for current and past military personnel. Save up to $700 on select Sleep Number® mattress sets.

Sports Clips Free Haircut

Many Sport Clips locations will offer free haircuts to active-duty U.S. service members and veterans on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2017, with valid proof of service.

Thorlo Sock Company

November 10 – 12. Veterans and Active Duty Military personnel can take advantage of 35% off discount using promo code HeroHonor.

TOPS Market

This Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, TOPS will honor an 11% discount off of a total order to all veterans and active military personnel who shop at any of their locations.

Tractor Supply Company

On Saturday, November 11, Veterans and Servicemembers with a valid military ID or other proof of service will receive 15 percent off their entire purchase. Offer available at all Tractor Supply locations.

Under Armour 10% Off plus Free Shipping

Get 10% off. Offer valid for Military, Veterans & First Responders Click for Details.

US National Park Service Free Veterans Day Admission

The U.S. National Park Service is waiving fees at most of its day-use recreation sites over the Veterans Day holiday weekend. Go online to find a national forest or grassland near you.

Westgate Resorts

Westgate Resorts is giving away 1,500 free vacations on Veterans Day. The first 1,500 eligible service members who complete the online military appreciation form will receive a complimentary vacation to either Orlando, Florida, or Las Vegas, Nevada.

National deal information provided by militarybenefits.info