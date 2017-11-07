× Trooper Shooting Suspect Flees to Hospital

SALISBURY TOWNSHIP — The trooper shooting suspect who himself was shot by state police drove himself to the hospital after the fight the along the highway.

State police say the suspect drove himself to Easton Hospital. Now the suspect, who has not been identified, is being treated at Lehigh Valley — Cedar Crest.

Aerial footage shows a blue Pontiac being loaded onto a tow truck outside of the emergency room of the Easton Hospital in Northampton County.

Troopers say the Pontiac is the car that the suspect drove to the hospital after being hurt in the shootout with the two state troopers along Route 33 near Nazareth.

One visitor to Easton Hospital tells Newswatch 16 he was just visiting family when the hospital was put on lockdown.

“They called a code silver and next thing I know, troopers were responding from the south and the hospital was on lockdown and we had to stay where we were.”

What happened along Route 33 is something people we talked with cannot believe.

“You see stuff going on, all the shootings going on across the country, and you never know anything could happen at any time but the state police responded excellently.”

Troopers say the suspect was shot several times after he fired first at state police.

“People just do not care anymore, I guess, I mean it’s scary and you can’t prevent it.

The State Police corporal who has not been identified is at Saint Luke’s in Bethlehem.

State police say this is still an active investigation and they plan to hold a news conference Wednesday morning with the latest information on what happened.