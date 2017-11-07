Live Election Results
BREAKING: State Trooper Shot During Traffic Stop in Northampton County

Those Near Shooting Recall Hearing Gunshots

Posted 6:11 pm, November 7, 2017, by , Updated at 06:12PM, November 7, 2017

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP — State police say that while the shootout broke out between the suspect and two troopers in Northampton County, cars were whizzing by as people were traveling along Route 33

The stretch where the shooting occurred on Route 33 in Plainfield Townfield is a well-traveled portion between the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos.

The southbound lanes were shut down following the shooting when a Pennsylvania State Police corporal was struck several times in a shootout between the suspect and two troopers.

Many drivers were forced to detour off Route 33 and Newswatch 16 spoke with a few folks who actually heard gunshots from the altercation

“I work right there and it happened next to my work and we heard gunshots. Then, everyone, we had to clear out of our area and we were able to go back 30 minutes ago,” said Justin Hutson.

