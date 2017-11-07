× Stroudsburg Mayor Tarah Probst Wins Reelection

STROUDSBURG — It looks like Stroudsburg Mayor Tarah Probst will get a second term.

Probst is the Democratic incumbent. She moved back to Stroudsburg in 2010 and was elected mayor in by a slim margin over Republican Robert Phillips in a special election in 2015. (She became the permanent replacement for Mayor David Deihl. Deihl battled cancer, but died in office after a little more than a year on the job in the spring of 2015.) Probst co-manages Charcuterie, Inc., a restaurant on Main Street in Stroudsburg.

Ellen Deihl is the Republican nominee. She is the widow of the late mayor David Deihl and was the choice of Stroudsburg borough council to replace her husband in 2013. Deihl declined to run for the seat in the special election in 2015.

