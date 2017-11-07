Live Election Results

Powell Elected Lackawanna County District Attorney

Posted 10:22 pm, November 7, 2017, by

DICKSON CITY -- Democratic nominee Mark Powell has declared victory in the race for district attorney of Lackawanna County.

For the first time in 50 years, a Democrat is poised to take the district attorney position in Lackawanna County.

Attorney Mark Powell says he is ready to lead.

"I am honored and humbled to be your next district attorney!"

At a restaurant in Dickson City, he thanked his supporters during the tight race and promised to crack down on the opioid crisis and crime when he takes office in January.

"We will restore integrity to the district attorney's office and we will make Lackawanna County safer," Powell said.

Powell thanked opponent Gene Talerico during his speech, saying he admires him and wishes him the best in the future.

It was a tight race. The position is currently held by Republican Shane Scanlon. Scanlon lost in the primary election to challenger Gene Talerico.

Powell is a Democrat who graduated from Riverside High School. He joined his family’s Powell Law Firm in 1990.  The firm is touted as “Northeastern Pennsylvania’s oldest personal injury law firm.”

Get the latest election results from WNEP here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments