Powell Elected Lackawanna County District Attorney

DICKSON CITY -- Democratic nominee Mark Powell has declared victory in the race for district attorney of Lackawanna County.

For the first time in 50 years, a Democrat is poised to take the district attorney position in Lackawanna County.

Attorney Mark Powell says he is ready to lead.

"I am honored and humbled to be your next district attorney!"

At a restaurant in Dickson City, he thanked his supporters during the tight race and promised to crack down on the opioid crisis and crime when he takes office in January.

"We will restore integrity to the district attorney's office and we will make Lackawanna County safer," Powell said.

Powell thanked opponent Gene Talerico during his speech, saying he admires him and wishes him the best in the future.

It was a tight race. The position is currently held by Republican Shane Scanlon. Scanlon lost in the primary election to challenger Gene Talerico.

Powell is a Democrat who graduated from Riverside High School. He joined his family’s Powell Law Firm in 1990. The firm is touted as “Northeastern Pennsylvania’s oldest personal injury law firm.”

Mark Powell says he is honored to be Lackawanna CO’s next DA @WNEP pic.twitter.com/2431M3AQPW — Sarah Buynovsky WNEP (@SarahBuynovsky) November 8, 2017

