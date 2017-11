Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Jim Mulligan, the Republican challenger to Scranton Mayor Bill Courtright, conceded the race just after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Mulligan, the Republican nominee, is a Scranton native. He has worked as a lawyer in private practice and for the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office.

He lost to Courtright 57 percent to 43 percent in the 2013 general election.

