Groomer: Dog’s Death Could Have Been Prevented

PAUPACK TOWNSHIP -- One day after our story on a dog killed by another dog at PetSmart in Lackawanna County, other groomers are reacting to the story.
Lisa Fennell has been grooming people's pets since the early 1980s. She owns Canine Connection near Lake Wallenpaupack and saw the story on Newswatch 16 of a woman from Lackawanna County who lost her dog Brewster following a visit to PetSmart in Dickson City.
"Very sad, each animal that's somebody's fur baby, they become so attached, if anyone has an animal they know they give unconditional love," said Fennell.
Fennell went to school to understand animals and does everything she can to prevent dogs from harming one another.
"You never put a pit, large animal around small animal because they want to dominate the small animal. The small one, all he has to do is, 'Heh, no.' They'll show them who's boss," she added.
Fennell's dog, Darrell, stays around the grooming station most the time, but she keeps dogs separate from other dogs using cages making sure they don't come nose to nose.
"When someone walks in the door, Darrell goes into a cage that he can't get out. Therefore only one dog out at a time," she said.
That's why Fennell has been training her employee Annie Walczyk for a year and a half so she understands the do's and don'ts of grooming.
"I feel terrible for whoever was there, for the family of the dog. You don't want to get that call that something happened," said Walczyk.
PetSmart's spokesperson did not respond to our questions; however, an employee said the grooming tables inside have been rearranged and dog owners face more questions about their pet before the store takes them to be groomed.
2 comments
Katrina Sonnenberg
As usual, this unfortunate situation is being twisted for the wrong reason. It’s very sad what happened to the family and their dog. Leave the breed out of it. That has nothing at all to do with it. If you do your research there are many small dogs that have higher bite rates than larger “labeled” dogs.
Unless you were there and know exactly what happened you should not ASSUME that the dog was killed because it was “bait”.
All animals are unpredictable. Period. It’s our job as owners, handlers, etc to train and control them. It doesn’t matter how friendly and well adjusted a dog is. We have a duty and responsibility to control them both in and outside our homes. Sometimes they can be unexpectedly startled and it’s instinct to react for ANY dog… Not limited to pits.
My household consists of 3 large dogs (65+ lbs) & 2 of them are pits. We also have several cats of both our own and fosters. The rescues we foster for and my own family would never put our own or fosters in harms way. We have cats that snuggle with and will even clean the dogs ears and mouths. They are not bait to the pits in our house.
The entire situation is just sad and hopefully something will be learned from it other than “a pit killed a bichon at groomer.” There are two hurt families in this scenario here. I’m sure the owner(s) of the dog who “attacked” the bichon are upset over this too. My heart goes out to all of them.
warningfakenews
“You never put a pit, large animal around small animal because they want to dominate the small animal. The small one, all he has to do is “heh, no” they`ll show them who`s boss,” she added.
No, the small ones very often try and dominate the large ones, and many owners of multiple dogs will agree with me. It doesn’t always work out well for the small ones, however, because many large ones consider the small ones a snack. Size has little to do with domination, which is dog attitude.