Driver Hits Two Police Vehicles During Chase in Carbondale
CARBONDALE — A police chase ended in a crash in Lackawanna County.
It happened after 5 p.m. Tuesday along Route 106 in Carbondale.
According to police, John Jenisky of Forest City led officers on a chase. Jenisky hit a state police cruiser as well as a Carbondale police vehicle.
When the chase ended, police found drugs in his vehicle.
Jenisky was taken to a hospital for a blood test.
There is no word on what charges Jenisky might be facing.
Police did not say how or where the chase began.
