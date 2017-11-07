× Driver Hits Two Police Vehicles During Chase in Carbondale

CARBONDALE — A police chase ended in a crash in Lackawanna County.

It happened after 5 p.m. Tuesday along Route 106 in Carbondale.

According to police, John Jenisky of Forest City led officers on a chase. Jenisky hit a state police cruiser as well as a Carbondale police vehicle.

When the chase ended, police found drugs in his vehicle.

Jenisky was taken to a hospital for a blood test.

There is no word on what charges Jenisky might be facing.

Police did not say how or where the chase began.