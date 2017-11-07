Live Election Results

Courtright Declares Victory in Bid for Second Term as Scranton Mayor

Posted 10:05 pm, November 7, 2017, by

SCRANTON -- Scranton Mayor Bill Courtright declared victory just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Courtright is the Democratic incumbent seeking a second term.  He served three terms on Scranton City Council and was elected Scranton’s Tax Collector in 2009.

Courtright easily defeated Jim Mulligan for Scranton Mayor in 2013 and ran unopposed in May’s primary.

