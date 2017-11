× Child Porn Sends Man to State Prison

WILKES-BARRE — A man charged with dozens of counts of child pornography will spend up to 16 years in prison.

Nathan Galloway of Wilkes-Barre was hit with child porn charges last year.

Galloway admitted to police he downloaded and shared the videos when he was bored, using public Wi-Fi spots and the Wi-Fi signal at a halfway house in Edwardsville where he was living at the time.