Veterans Day Deals

Appeal Denied, Ballot Question Remains ‘Null and Void’

Posted 11:04 am, November 7, 2017, by , Updated at 11:06AM, November 7, 2017

SCRANTON — Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court has upheld the ruling in Lackawanna County that the ballot question on reassessment will remain null and void.

Judge Michael Wojcik ruled Tuesday morning that the Court of Common Pleas preliminary injunction and declaration of the ballot referendum question as null and void was affirmed.

Lackawanna County commissioners appealed the ruling which came after two businessmen objected to the language of the ballot question, claiming it was unclear and confusing for voters.

The question remains on the ballot in Lackawanna County but votes cast for or against it will not be counted.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s