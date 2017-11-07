× Appeal Denied, Ballot Question Remains ‘Null and Void’

SCRANTON — Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court has upheld the ruling in Lackawanna County that the ballot question on reassessment will remain null and void.

Judge Michael Wojcik ruled Tuesday morning that the Court of Common Pleas preliminary injunction and declaration of the ballot referendum question as null and void was affirmed.

Lackawanna County commissioners appealed the ruling which came after two businessmen objected to the language of the ballot question, claiming it was unclear and confusing for voters.

The question remains on the ballot in Lackawanna County but votes cast for or against it will not be counted.