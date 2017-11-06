× Two Women Running for Mayor of Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG — For the first time in Stroudsburg, two women are vying for mayor. Incumbent Tarah Probst is a Democrat being challenged by Republican Ellen Deihl.

Stroudsburg mayor and business owner Tarah Probst has been running the borough for the last two years.

Probst was elected the first woman mayor back in 2015 during a special election. She took over for the former mayor, David Deihl, after he passed away.

“Everything I do as mayor of Stroudsburg goes towards the whole county and I can’t stop doing that, I don’t want to stop doing that and I am just going to keep on fighting for Stroudsburg,” said Mayor Tarah Probst, (D) Stroudsburg.

Mayor Probst will be running on the Democratic ticket against a woman who is also familiar with the position.

Ellen Deihl, who is the wife of former Mayor Deihl, will be running on the Republican ticket.

“A couple years back, I lost my husband and he was mayor. So the borough council at that time put me in as mayor and I thought, ‘yay.’ So then I knew it was too much for me at that time because it was real recent that I had lost my husband, but today feels like the time,” said Ellen Deihl, Republican Mayor Nominee.

Mayor Probst says she has taken a proactive approach to make the borough a better place to live.

“I made it my full-time job. Since then, panhandling is gone, Interstate 80, we have made such a huge impact on that where we hope the six lanes doesn’t happen,” said Mayor Probst.

Deihl says she is also keeping close tabs on the expansion project, but there is more she is hoping to accomplish locally.

“We have a nice beautiful town and we need to change the roads, fix them. We need to worry about Interstate 80, although I kind of am hoping it’s going to fix itself with PennDOT making different choices. I just love this town and I’m willing to do what needs to be done,” said Deihl.

Polls open across the state on Tuesday at 7 a.m.