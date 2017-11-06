Tragedy Strikes After Family’s Dog Attacked at PetSmart, Later Dies

DICKSON CITY -- "We dropped him off to get groomed, and we get a call that he's dead."
Betty Miller of Scranton characterizes the last several days as astonishing.
Last Wednesday, she dropped off her 12-year-old bichon Brewster at PetSmart in Dickson City to get groomed. Shortly thereafter, she got a call from a vet that was totally unexpected: Brewster was dead after getting attacked by another dog in the grooming salon.
"He was loving," Miller said of Brewster. "He was gentle. He was funny. He was like a toy, and he loved everyone."
Following the incident at PetSmart, the Miller's dog was taken immediately to the Veterinary Referral and Emergency Center in South Abington Township, where, unfortunately, Brewster was dead on arrival.
In a statement to Newswatch 16, VREC said that "resuscitation efforts were administered, but proved to be unsuccessful."
Miller says she's unhappy with how PetSmart corporate has handled the issue and thinks there could be more safety protocols put in place to avoid tragedies like this.
"We called corporate," Miller said. "They did not reach out to us, and I was very angry about that. Why would you want to bring a pit bull past a small dog who's really just bait? He was bait."
Following the freak incident, some of Miller's final memories of Brewster bring about heartache.
"I felt so guilty the day it happened because we would say to him, 'You want to go bye-bye?' and he'd hop in that car, and he didn't know it was going to be his last ride. It was hard, very, very hard. He's been with us for 12 years. He was just a great dog."
PetSmart's entire statement regarding the incident is below:
"We are truly saddened by the loss of Brewster. The health, safety and well-being of the pets in our care is our top priority, and we immediately launched an internal investigation to better understand what led to this tragic accident. We have high standards of care in place and are actively gathering more information to determine any policy or procedural violations. We welcome all dogs, regardless of their breed, into our grooming salons provided they are well-behaved. We will remain in close contact with Brewster’s pet parent as we learn more."
5 comments
Ivanazan
Never never ever trust your pets well being to places like that, find a smaller local professional business with real experience managing dogs, or do it yourself at home like I do, this isnt the first time they have harmed or killed someones pet
It is what it is
It’s like this people. I hate little ankle bitters. And I also hate Pitbulls. This my friends is what I call a twofer.
Lloyd Schmucatelli
Why is this news?
Seriously? Is it to get page clicks?
Is it to smear PetSmart?
Is it to pull at heart strings?
Alyncia Whittaker
I wanted to post this for all the people that are going to lose their minds over the fact that a pitbull killed a dog. I have been attacked by two dogs, had to go to the hospital each time because of my injuries. Neither one was a pitbull. Pitbulls scored higher on a certified temperament test than those German Shepards and Labs that everyone loves. Pitbulls are ranked #2 family dog to have. Pitbulls have a very high tolerance and acceptance of other animals. The fact that the dog was a pit means nothing.
Gizmo
In the 12-year period of 2005 through 2016, canines killed 392 Americans. Pit bulls contributed to 65% (254) of these deaths. Combined, pit bulls and rottweilers contributed to 76% of the total recorded deaths.