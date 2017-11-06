Talkback 16: Mass Shooting in Texas, Army Deserter

Posted 6:14 pm, November 6, 2017, by

This edition of Talkback 16 features a variety of topics include the mass shooting at a church in Texas, the sentence for an Army deserter, another rock-throwing incident, and our new segment featuring animals in need of a new home.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s