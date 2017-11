× Robber Hits Bagel Shop, Supermarket in West Hazleton

WEST HAZLETON — A robber is on the loose in Luzerne County.

State police say a thief with a weapon held up Buddy’s Bagels in West Hazleton around 5:45 a.m on Monday.

Troopers believe the same person hit Weis Markets a little while later.

Investigators haven’t said what kind of weapon the bandit has, or what was taken here in Luzerne County.