× Property Tax on Ballot

STROUDSBURG — Voters across the state will have the chance Tuesday to say whether school property taxes should be eliminated.

There’s a question on the ballot concerning what’s called the Homestead Property Tax Assessment Exclusion Act.

Local leaders say this question is about possibly eliminating your school property tax and replacing it with an increase in the state sales tax and the state income tax.

Some voters we spoke to say school property taxes are a burden to some homeowners in the Poconos, and they are hoping this might be a solution to a growing problem.

James Young from Mount Bethel is one of many voters getting ready to hit the polls during Tuesday’s general election.

One question he and voters across the state will have to answer: whether they think school property taxes should be eliminated.

Young says he’s felt the burden of school property taxes for many years.

“It’s very high, you know? It’s not good, especially for the people who don’t have kids.”

A yes vote would mean public support for Pennsylvania Senate Bill 76. It would eliminate school property tax and increase the state sales tax from six to seven percent and also tax some items and services that are not currently taxed.

The state income tax would increase a little more than one percent.

Senator Mario Scavello is behind eliminating school property tax. The Republican says it makes living in a place like Monroe County more affordable and keeps people in the area.

“The last thing I want to see if someone taxed out of their homes and it’s happening here in this county. It’s beginning to happen in Northampton County and I know it’s happened in Pike, Wayne, and Carbon,” said State Senator Mario Scavello, (R) Monroe County. “Luzerne County is having a problem also, and I believe it’s going to continue to grow in the northeast as we continue to grow, this problem will continue to grow and there is an opportunity to fix it.”

Stroudsburg Mayor Tarah Probst says the bill simply allows the government to look at other ways to pull in money for public schools.

“Voters, it’s your decisions. It’s not saying they are going to do anything at all, it’s just giving the government opportunity in the future that if they want to look to make some changes, that it’s there,” said Mayor Probst.

Residents can figure out how much more they would be paying in personal income and sales taxes by using a calculator application connected to the website which gives more details on Senate Bill 76.

Read the complete bill HERE.