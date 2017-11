RENOVO — Police are looking for two men who they say robbed a bank in Clinton County.

Investigators said the two men robbed Santander Bank on Erie Avenue just after 2 p.m. Monday.

Police said a gun was used in the robbery. They didn’t say what the robbers got away with.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at Lamar at 570-726-6000 or Renovo Police Department at 570-923-2268. Callers can remain anonymous.