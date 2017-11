× Ollie’s Robbed in Luzerne County

HAZLE TOWNSHIP — A store in Luzerne County was robbed Monday night.

State police said a man walked into Ollie’s Bargain Outlet on North Church Street near Hazleton just before 9 p.m. and handed the cashier a note demanding money and stating he had a gun.

Investigators said the robber got away with about $700.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact state police in Hazleton at 570-459-3890.