× Longtime Hoagie Shop Reopens in Moosic

MOOSIC — A longtime hoagie shop in part of Lackawanna County is back in business after the owners closed earlier this year.

Even before the noon hour there was a wait for the type of grub you can only get under one roof in Moosic. Berlew’s Original Hoagies is under new ownership and customers are sure glad to have it back after the former owners closed in June.

“It was a sad day, been coming here at least once a week we live right around the corner, it`s an institution,” said Leigh Anne Dargocey of Moosic.

Dargocey is a third-generation customer and grabbed the fan-favorite tuna hoagie before work and got one for her folks too.

“I’ve been coming here since I can remember, my grandparents brought me here, I bring my husband here, been coming here a long time,” she said.

Berlew’s has been in Moosic for generations. The previous owners say it was hard to say goodbye back in June. The new owners took over and kept tradition – including old coolers.

“We wanted to keep everything pretty much how it was but give it a fresh new look, keep the hoagie recipe the same,” said new owner Buddy Prusinski.

Prusinski plowed through orders on day one of the newly renovated Berlew’s. As new owner, he’s learning the ropes from someone who’s done it for a long time; former owner Susan Jones.

“I`ll be glad to retire and be gone, I`ll be here until everything is settled then they`re on their own,” said Jones.

Medical issues caused jones to close in June leaving customers heartbroken. Now, she’s looking forward to seeing the new owners carry on the legacy which started way back in 1945.

“So many come in now who are this high who came in when they were this high,” she said.

“We hope so another 115 years we hope,” added Prusinski.

A grand reopening is set for Saturday.