Lehigh football player Dominic Bragalone

Posted 7:23 pm, November 6, 2017, by

After rushing for 136 yards and three Touchdowns against Bucknell, Lehigh Junior Running Back Dominic Bragalone now has 999 yards rushing this season. Bragalone, with one more yard, will become the first player in school history to rush for 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

