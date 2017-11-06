High School Football Schedule Week #12 2017

Posted 9:15 am, November 6, 2017, by

 

Super16 Sports Final Week #12 2017
————————————————————

All Games are Friday 7PM:
—————————————-

Class 1-A:

Old Forge
Delco Christian @ Marple Newton HS

Tri Valley
Williams Valley @ Pine Grove HS

Wyalusing
Montgomery

Class 2-A:

Carbondale
Dunmore

Line Mountain
Mt. Carmel

Central Columbia
Southern Columbia

Schuylkill Haven
Palmerton @ Northern Lehigh HS

Class 3-A:

Jim Thorpe
Lehighton

Lake Lehman
Scranton Prep

Loyalsock
Danville

Class 4-A:

North Pocono
Berwick

Coughlin
Valley View

Selinsgrove
Shikellamy

Class 5-A:

Wyoming Valley West
Wallenpaupack

Class 6-A:

Pocono Mountain West
Freedom @ Beth Area School District

Hazleton
Delaware Valley

