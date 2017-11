Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP -- A fair for holistic healing brought people out in Luzerne County.

There was something for nearly everyone at Whole Earth's Holistic and Psychic Autumn Fair near Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Visitors could get a massage or have their tarot cards read.

There were also oils, incense, jewelry and books at the fair in Luzerne County.