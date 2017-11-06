× Charges Dismissed for Man Accused of Shooting Daughter’s Boyfriend

POTTSVILLE — Charges against a man accused of shooting his daughter’s boyfriend have been dismissed because the victim failed to appear at a preliminary court hearing on Monday.

Donald Jenkins of Shenandoah was taken into custody last month after police said he shot his daughter’s 20-year-old boyfriend in the groin at a hotel in West Mahanoy Township, Schuylkill County.

Investigators said they were staying in that room of the hotel and that Jenkins was upset his daughter was dating the victim.

The shooting victim was hospitalized and authorities said he was recovering.