Two Dead After Motorcycle Crash in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP -- Two people are dead after a motorcycle wreck overnight in Luzerne County.

It happened Sunday just after midnight on the ramp to Interstate 81 north in Hanover Township.

According to the Luzerne County chief deputy coroner, the man and woman on the motorcycle died at the scene.

Part of the interstate and the ramp were closed for a few hours while the scene was cleared.

The names of both victims are not being released until family has been notified.

Police are still investigating what lead up to the deadly crash and if there was another vehicle involved.