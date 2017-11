Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- People wobbled their way through downtown Scranton to help feed the hungry.

The eighth annual Turkey Trot 5K/10K took off from Pine Street Sunday morning. There was also face painting, crafts, races, and games for children.

The Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine hosted the race.

Money raised from the event will help the nonprofit organization Friends of the Poor prepare for its big Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners.