Ryan’s Run Team Completes New York City Marathon

NEW YORK -- It's a night of celebration for WNEP-TV's Ryan's Run 8 campaign.

The charity team took to the streets on Sunday to run the TCS New York City Marathon.

The 26.2 race started in Staten Island and ended in New York City's Central Park.

Around 50,000 people from around the world took part.

Among them were Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey, who spearheads our charity campaign, along with Julie Sidoni and Ryan's morning photographer Corey Burns.

Ryan's Run involves a team of 50 area runners.

Thanks to your help, the team's been raising money to support kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services.

You can catch the final check presentation of this year's campaign on Friday on Newswatch 16 This Morning.