Good Morning PA – Monroe County Veterans Day Parade

Posted 10:25 am, November 5, 2017, by

The Monroe County Veterans Association invites you to attend the annual Veterans Day Parade on November 12, 2017. The parade starts at 1pm from Stroudsburg Highschool. Closing ceremonies and festivities will be held in Dansbury Park in East Stroudsburg.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

