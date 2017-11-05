Former ABC News Anchor Charlie Gibson Is Keynote Speaker at Event for Bethany Public Library

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAMASCUS TOWNSHIP -- A familiar face here on WNEP-TV paid a visit to part of Wayne County, all to help a public library.

Former ABC News anchor Charlie Gibson was the keynote speaker at the dinner to benefit the Bethany Public Library on Sunday.

Gibson was in the news business nearly 40 years, hosting "Good Morning America" for two decades before taking the anchor chair for "World News" from 2006 to 2009.

The broadcaster is retired now. He spoke at the event held at The Barn at Boyd's Mills, north of Honesdale.

Gibson told people he was dismayed by the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

"I was also dismayed because in my lifetime, that I know of, I don't think there had ever been previously a presidential candidate who had a greater than 50 percent disapproval rating. And in 2016, we had two. Both Hillary (Clinton) and (Donald) Trump had a greater than 50 percent disapproval rating. There's something wrong with the election process if we wind up with people who have that high disapproval rating. And I don't know how you fix it," Gibson said.

The event helps the Bethany Public Library provide programs for people throughout the year in Wayne County.