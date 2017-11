Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THROOP -- Police arrested a man after officers say he crashed his pickup into their police station in Lackawanna County.

According to investigators, the driver hit two parked cars along Charles Street in Throop just before 3 a.m. Sunday and kept going. The truck ended up inside the Throop police station.

No one was hurt, and no one was in the building at the time of the crash.

Police have not said what led up to the crash.