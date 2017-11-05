Deer Movement and Travel Tips

Posted 7:02 pm, November 5, 2017, by

With daylight savings time upon us, here are some tips for you to practice while driving during peak deer activity.  Plus, we'll give you the 6th clue in the Kioti Krazy Contest.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s