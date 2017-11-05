Coaches Vs. Cancer Breakfast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Princeton Men's Basketball Coach Mitch Henderson was the keynote speaker for the Coaches vs. Cancer of NEPA's annual breakfast. Over 250 people were in attendance at Scranton Prep High School. Coaches vs. Cancer Chairman and Scranton Prep Boys Basketball Coach Andrew Kettel announced the next keynote speaker will be Syracuse Men's Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim at the annual BasketBALL this coming May. For more information, visit www.cvcbasketball.org.