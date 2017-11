Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Men and women who served our country were honored in Luzerne County on Sunday.

The 71st annual Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade stepped off in Kingston and made its way across the Market Street Bridge to Wilkes-Barre.

All branches of the military were honored in the parade.

People turned out from across our area to say thank you to the men and women in uniform.

The Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade has been a tradition in Luzerne County since 1946.