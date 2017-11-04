Time to Fall Back, Daylight Saving Time Ends

DALLAS -- Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday at 2 a.m. That means you've got to set your clocks back one hour before going to bed.

The end of Daylight Saving Time is a bit of a chore at Ye Olde Clock Shop in Dallas. Workers have a lot of unique clocks to push back.

But it's all worth it for that extra hour of sleep.

For early birds, there will be an extra hour of sunlight in the morning. But on the flip side, it'll be darker for your evening commute.

Make sure to set your clocks back and enjoy the extra rest.

For some interesting facts about Daylight Saving Time and to take our DST quiz, click here.

