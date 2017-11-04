‘Senior’ Prom for Senior Citizens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP -- It was prom night for a group of seniors near Wilkes-Barre.

Only this party wasn't for high schoolers, although it was put on by some.

Two juniors from Abington Heights School District organized the night of drinks, dinner, and dancing at Highland Park Senior Living Center on Schechter Drive.

It was part of their graduation project.

The theme of this "senior" prom was "The Great Gatsby."

Residents we talked to couldn't wait to get the party started.

"I'm very happy to be part of the activity and enjoying it. I promise to behave. And I'm looking forward to this evening with a little music and dancing," said Don Wadsworth.

A prom king and queen will even be crowned at the prom night event in Wilkes-Barre.