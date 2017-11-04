Runners ‘Conquer Mountain’ for Teenage Cancer Survivor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP -- Runners "Conquered the Mountain" for a cancer patient in Luzerne County on Saturday.

The third annual 5K benefited Lizzy Supkowski of Mountain Top, a freshman at Crestwood High School battling a rare type of cancer for the second time in her young life.

Funds from the race will help pay for Lizzy's medical and travel expenses.

The theme of this year's 5K was "Conquer the Mountain: Support The Cause"

The run also came on the heels of some great news for the family, who found out just the day before that Lizzy is now cancer free.

"This past year has been one of the hardest years, and the family could not have gotten through it without the support of events like this and the amazing community in Mountain Top," said Laura Supkowski, Lizzy's mom.

The Mountain Top Rotary Club hosted the annual event.