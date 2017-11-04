Pickleball Tournament Comes to Wilkes-Barre YMCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- A tournament in Wilkes-Barre was the first of its kind.

The Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA held its inaugural Pickleball Tournament on Saturday.

The sport combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping pong. Its popularity has soared in recent years.

Organizers say they wanted to bring the sport to even more people.

"We just thought it would be a great opportunity to recognize the sport now that its growing here with the opportunity to hopefully grow it even more," said organizer Ryan Pollock.

The Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA launched a pickleball program back in June.