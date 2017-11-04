We visit Nai's Tea Coffee and Collectibles in Tannersville for a lovely afternoon tea. Owner Naira Kasparian shows us how to prepare the perfect tea complete with tea sandwiches.
Making Tea Sandwiches with Nai’s Tea, Coffee and Collectibles
