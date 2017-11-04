No. 5 Lehighton beat Salisbury Township 38-10 in the District XI AAA quarterfinals. The Indians advance to face No. 8 Jim Thorpe in the district semifinals.
Lehighton Beats Salisbury Township 38-10 in District Quarterfinals
-
Jim Thorpe Tops Tamaqua 42-20 in District Playoffs
-
High School Football Schedule Week #11 2017
-
High School Football Schedule Week #9 2017
-
Mid Valley at Dunmore Friday Night-Week 11 Playoffs
-
The Petit-Clairs: Lehighton’s Terrific Triplets
-
-
High School Football Schedule for 10-29-2017
-
High School Football Schedule 10-27-2017
-
Super 16 Sports Final, Week 8 – 2017
-
Lehighton vs Pottsville
-
High School Football Schedule Week #5 2017
-
-
High School Football Schedule Week #2 2017
-
High School Football Schedule WEEK #3 2017
-
High School Football Schedule Week #4 2017